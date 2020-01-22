GPD: Gun violence injuries dropped 33% in city during 2019

Crime in Eastern Carolina's biggest city is down, according to the latest figures.

Greenville police say overall, crime in the city dropped 7% in 2019, compared to 2018.

More importantly, police say gun violence injuries decreased by 33% last year, meaning 14 fewer people were injured by gunfire in 2019 as compared to the year before.

Police say their new ShotSpotter program, simply police investigations and pro-active actions by their officers are responsible for this drop in crime.

Chief Mark Holtzman will speak about 2019 crime stats to the media on Thursday afternoon.

