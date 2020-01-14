GOP falls short in Cooper budget veto override

North Carolina Republicans in the General Assembly have fallen short trying to overturn Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes on teacher pay and the budget during a one-day session.

The Senate failed on Tuesday to override Cooper's veto of a measure that would have enacted pay raises for teachers, teacher assistants and other staff at levels contained in the larger two-year budget Cooper also vetoed last June.

A budget stalemate has dragged on ever since, save for several ``mini-budgets`` that have been approved.

Now the impasse will extend at least until late April, when the General Assembly is next scheduled to meet.

