GOP Thom Tillis, Dem Cal Cunningham win Senate primaries

Former Democratic state lawmaker Cal Cunningham has advanced to a general election challenge against GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Cunningham was the candidate favored in the primary by his party's leaders in the U.S. Senate,.

He's a former state senator and Iraq War veteran.

Cunningham defeated state Sen. Erica Smith and three other Democrats.

Smith was trying to become the first African American female senator ever elected from the South.

Tillis' victory over three lesser-known Republican rivals came despite the initial skepticism of party activists who once questioned his loyalty to President Donald Trump.