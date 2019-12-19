GM recalls 814K pickups, cars to fix brake, battery problems

General Motors is recalling more than 814,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. to fix problems with brake controls and battery cables.

The first recall covers nearly 464,000 Cadillac CT6 sedans and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks from 2019.

The second recall covers over 350,000 2019 and 2020 Silverado and Sierra 1500 pickups.

A cable connecting the battery and alternator may have too much glue on it.

That can interrupt the electrical connection and possibly cause the trucks to stall or even catch fire.

Starting Jan. 27, dealers will inspect the cables and clean the connectors if needed.

