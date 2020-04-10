Furniture upholsterer switches production to donate surgical masks, caps

One business in the east has pivoted to making masks for healthcare workers full time.

Furniture repair shop Watson In Homes has been fixing up furniture for more than 20 years but stepped in when the owners saw a more dire need.

When the virus started spreading, Owners Jeremy Watson and Susan Sizemore felt the impact, losing clients during an already slow time for them. But Sizemore's sister is a nurse at Vidant Health, and they realized they could make masks for her and other healthcare workers, as they were already equipped to produce on a large scale.

So far they've made 150 masks to donate to the Vidant Foundation in Greenville, thanks to a GoFundMe that's already garnered 6,000 dollars to keep production going.

"We've planned for this by having some work in the shop," said Jeremy Watson, "but then we run into the problem of how we deliver and get paid for it, and that's where the donations are really helpful and keep the doors open."

The Watsons say they're on track to make hundreds or even thousands more depending on how many supplies they're able to buy.

If you want to donate to help them keep up with the demand, click here.​​

