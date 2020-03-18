Funeral homes adjusting to accommodate families

Funeral homes are trying to adjust to new state mandates limiting gatherings to less than 100.

Governor Roy Cooper mandated 100 people or less, the CDC is recommending 50 or less, and President Donald Trump suggested less than 10. Smith Funeral Service and Crematory, in Greenville, is trying to make accommodations for families.

"We have already seen a family who's decided to do a private burial. And then, once the virus subsides, we'll have a memorial service at a later date,” said owner, Justin Smith.

Smith says he’s giving families as many options as possible.

“Luckily, we already have the technology in place to offer live streaming to either Facebook Live and/or our YouTube channel. That way the service can be viewed wherever; at their home, or it can be archived, and someone can come back and watch later,” Smith said.

Owner of B.G. Barrett’s Funeral Home, in Greenville, Boris Barrett has started suggesting burial site funerals. Families can also do viewings behind a partition.

"We have a viewing room that's near our casket room that has a glass, where we can place their loved ones up to the glass. And people can actually come in and view and not be able to touch their loved ones,” said Barrett.

Barrett mentions a bigger problem when it comes to limitations. That groups of 100 includes the funeral home staff, preacher, choir, church members, friends, and so on.

Smith adds getting certificates could also become a problem.

“We're thinking about getting death certificates signed, being able to get a hold of doctors,” said Smith, "We can't do cremations without a signed certificate."

Luckily, Smith says he hasn't seen a surge in cremations yet. However, both funeral homes are preparing for what's to come.

Barrett said, "These are the guidelines. We have no other choice in this situation. We're trying to do what's best for your loved one. You trusted us enough to contact us to handle your loved one. So now, trust us to get you through this.”

Barrett and Smith are both morticians. When it comes to handling bodies that could potentially have the coronavirus, they say there are already state guidelines in place that they advise by to protect them from any contagion. They are required to wear protective gear during their work.

Funeral homes can hold embalmed bodies for at least a month, if necessary.