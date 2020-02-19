Funding provided to support additional air service at PGV

The U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program has awarded a grant to Pitt-Greenville Airport to support funding for twice daily service to a second major airport hub on the East Coast.

Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy announced the $750,000 grant Wednesday.

Senator Tillis says he directly advocated for the grant on behalf of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority, including sending a letter to Secretary Elaine Chao in July 2019 asking for her support. USDOT's Small Community Air Service Development Program is a grant program designed to help small communities address air service and airfare issues.

Tillis says, "This $750,000 grant will be used to promote increased travel options for North Carolinians and generate additional economic activity in the community. I am proud I was able to advocate for this critical funding and look forward to the development it will bring."

Congressman Murphy says, "Just recently, I had the pleasure of meeting with several staff members from Pitt-Greenville Airport to learn more about their needs. I am glad they can take action to improve their facility as a result of this funding and look forward to seeing the finished result of the service improvements."

At this time it's not known what the additional service is or to what airport.

