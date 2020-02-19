Fund will help send children of fallen first responders to camp

Children who have lost a parent in the line of duty could now receive financial help to attend a camp.

The Camp Sea Gull Seafarer Gold Star/Fallen First Responders Children's Fund is helping children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as a first responder attend Camp Sea Gull and Seafarer, which are branches of the YMCA. The fund already supports children who have lost a parent to combat.

The fund was created by Fin and Nancy Gaddy from Manteo. The couple was inspired to give back after reading an article about a family who lost their father in combat.

Those interested in attending camp with support of the fund should email camperships@seagull-seafarer.org or call 919-719-9989. The camp is located on the Neuse River in Arapahoe.