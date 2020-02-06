Friends send support & set up fundraiser for woman set on fire

A woman remains in the hospital after being set on fire Monday, and now, as the community still tries to deal with the shock and trauma of what happened, friends are coming together to try to help her.

Khloe McNeal was doused in flammable liquid and set on fire, left burning alive in her car.

The horrifying news shook her friends at the cosmetology school at Lenoir Community College, where she was a student finishing up her last semester.

McNeal is now recovering at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

One of her instructors, Christy Riley, said she knows Khloe is a fighter who will get through it, but the whole experience has been saddening. "It just - it hurts us as instructors, it hurts me as a mother. I can't imagine what her mom's going through, or her family, or her siblings," she said.

One friend has made a fundraiser called 'Fundraiser for Khloe McNeal' on Facebook that's already raised $3,000. She said the money will go directly to her family to help them pay for gas, food and medical bills.

As for McNeal's case, Kinston police arrested 41-year-old Venice Taylor, the man they believe is responsible. He faces numerous charges, including attempted murder, and is behind bars on a $2-million bond.

