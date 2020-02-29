Friends, family say goodbye to middle school suicide victim

Community members said goodbye to 12-year old Kayla Plotzke of Winterville during a funeral service Saturday afternoon.

Plotzke was a student at AG Cox Middle School who took her own life on Tuesday.

Friends and family held the service at The Pentecostals of Greenville.

WITN spoke with Kayla's father Matt Plotzke, the girl's dad says he knows that his daughter took her own life because of bullying she suffered at school.

Pitt County Schools sent out an open letter to parents and community members about bullying, and the efforts they are taking as a school system to eliminate it.

The school district also says a full crisis team is at the school and will remain on campus as long as necessary to provide support and crisis care to students and staff.

There will be an anti-bullying rally and community yard sale on Sunday. All proceeds will go to the Plotzke family.

Items can be brought to the Nulook Business Center at 406 SW Greenville Blvd. between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support the family.

