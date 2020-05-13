Friends and family visit loved ones at Greenville nursing home

Family and friends of residents at Universal Health Care in Greenville got a chance to see loved ones today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The residents of Universal Health Care, along with workers, waited outside to see family and friends who they’ve missed and have been unable to see during the pandemic.

Residents made signs that read see you soon and I love you. They held up the signs as family members, volunteers, paramedics, and employees drove by the facility to show their love.

Many families decorated their cars and some even dressed up to put a smile on everyone's face.