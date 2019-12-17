Friday the 13th extremely lucky day for Wilson County man

Friday the 13th was an extremely lucky day for an Eastern Carolina construction worker.

Christopher Bullock won a $200,000 lottery jackpot.

"I really am lucky," the Lucama man said. "It feels amazing to win any day, let alone on one that's not lucky."

Bullock bought a GOLD scratch-off ticket at the Oasis on U.S. 301 in Lucama on Friday.

At first, the man thought he only won $1,000. "When I saw that I won $200,000, I about had a heart attack. I was shocked," he said.

Bullock claimed the prize today in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home a check for $141,491.

The man said he plans to buy a black, four-door, Chevrolet pickup truck.

