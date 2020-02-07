Friday is last day to register to vote in primary election

Friday is the last day to make sure you are registered to vote in the primary election.

That means make any changes to your address or party affiliation now. If you miss the deadline, you can still register at any one-stop early voting site in your county during the early voting period, which runs from February 13th to the 29th.

You can check to see if you're registered at the State Board of Elections website.

Voters do not need to show a photo ID when they go to vote. The primaries are on Tuesday, March 3rd.