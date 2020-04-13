Fresh Market requiring face covering for customers

Stores continue to take more and more safety precautions when it comes to coronavirus.

One of them is Fresh Market. Starting Tuesday they are asking everyone who comes into the store to wear a face covering.

All employees have to wear some form of face mask or cloth type covering.

Other businesses like gas stations, are marking the ground with a place to stand for customers to promote social distancing.

Greenville resident Betsy Williams says, "I could not agree more. I think it protects them, it protects us and I think it comes down to do you want to wear a mask or do you want to risk getting this stuff."

Right now people are urged to stay at home unless you are an essential employee or a need to get food or other necessary supplies.