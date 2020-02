A guitar trio known for their whimsical and interactive performances will be at ECU Thursday night.

The Great Necks Guitar Trio, featuring Scott Borg, Adam Levin and Matthew Rhode, will be performing at ECU's AJ Fletcher Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m.

The trio's performance is described as enchanting, with Classical Guitar Magazine saying, " these guys aren't afraid to shake things up and take chances."

The event is free. For more information, visit their website.​