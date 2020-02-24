Free Over-the-Counter Medication Giveaway happening in Washington Friday

Beaufort Vidant Hospital is partnering with NC MedAssist to host a free Over-the-Counter Medication Giveaway on Friday, February 28.

Free medications, including cold, cough and flu medicine, Band-Aids, pain and allergy relief, vitamins and children’s medication, will be given out to anyone who needs it, as long as they are 18 and older.

Organizers say there is no financial requirement needed to attend the event.

Free health screenings and health information will be available.

The event is happening at First United Methodist Church in Washington from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. For more information, click here.​

