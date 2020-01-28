Frank Sinatra’s gold-seated, Italian marble toilets fetch thousands at auction

Fans of Frank Sinatra shelled out thousands of dollars to purchase his gold-seated, Italian marble commodes at an auction over the weekend.

One of the toilets fetched more than $4,000.

They were among numerous items auctioned Sunday.

The furnishings came from Sinatra’s massive executive suite at the former Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Sinatra sang there for several years after casino mogul Steve Wynn opened the hotel in 1980.

According to auction house SS Auction, Inc., no one else was allowed to stay in the suite when Sinatra wasn’t in residence.

