Fox attacks, tests positive for rabies in Nash County

Health officials say a fox that attacked two people has tested positive for rabies in Nash County.

The Nash County Health Department said late Wednesday night the fox attacked two people. Officials say the two who were attacked received minor cuts.

Animal Control says the fox was found near Hurt Court and South First Street in Nashville.

Officials say the warning signs of rabies include impairment in balance/ coordination, excessive aggression and foaming around the mouth.

This is the second fox to test positive for rabies in Eastern North Carolina this week. On Sunday, Morehead City officials say a fox was euthanized and later tested positive for rabies.