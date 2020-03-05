Fourth child dies from flu in North Carolina

Another child has died because of the flu in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health & Human Services this afternoon released new numbers from the current flu season.

Last week, 11 people died from the flu, including a child between the ages of 5 and 17 years old.

That brings to three the number of deaths in that particular age group. Earlier the state reported the death of a child who was under the age of 5.

There are now 127 flu deaths, compared to 203 last season.

Health officials say 60% of the deaths so far are from those 65 years and older.

