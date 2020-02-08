Four people in North Carolina monitored for coronavirus

North Carolina health officials say four people who recently returned to Charlotte from China are being monitored for coronavirus symptoms.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department said four were being held in self-quarantine.

County Manager Dena Diorio told WRAL-TV that the four people, who have not been identified publicly, are considered "medium risk'' for development of the virus.

Diorio said the four were sent home for a voluntary, 14-day self-quarantine.

She said they do not currently have any symptoms. The outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally.

More than 700 people in China have died.

