Four people critically shot in Scotland Neck

Four people were critically injured after a shooting this afternoon in Halifax County.

Scotland Neck police say the drive-by shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on 13th Street.

Officers say the four people shot were all taken by EastCare to Vidant Medical Center.

The street, between Greenwood and Roanoke streets, is blocked off.

WITN reporter Amber Lake says there are 13 shell casings in the street.

Police say they expect to release more information soon on the shooting.