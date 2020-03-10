Four dead, including baby, in Halifax County vehicle crash

Four people were killed, including a baby, in a single-vehicle crash early this morning in Halifax County.

The Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 125 near Sand Pit Road, west of Scotland Neck.

Troopers say the vehicle was heading west when it crossed the centerline and struck a ditch on the other side of the highway. The vehicle then hit a highway sign and several trees before coming to a stop.

Killed was the driver, 27-year-old Jacques Dickens, of Tarboro, front-seat passenger Ta'Nautica McDowell, 17, of Speed, one-year-old London McDowell, of Speed, and backseat passenger Jamal Sherrod, 27, of Speed.

Troopers say the baby was being held in the arms of McDowell, while both Dickens and Sherrod were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle.

Injured was 25-year-old Shakierra McDowell, also from Speed. She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

The McDowell's were likely related as they, along with Sherrod, all lived at the same home on Mill Pond Road.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation but a primary contributing circumstance is reckless driving.