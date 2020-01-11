Four bystanders arrested after fight breaks out with police

Four people were arrested in Greenville Friday night after a group of bystanders became physical with police.

According to Greenville police, two patrolling officers approached a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road near the intersection of 5th Street and McKinley Street.

The two officers saw a man trying to get into the backseat of the car to confront a woman.

Authorities detained the man, who started striking his head against their patrol car.

Police say a large group of bystanders yelling at the officers then began pushing and punching them, while also attempting to take one of the officer's tasers.

Backup arrived, and one woman had to be tased after punching an officer in the back of the neck.

One individual was found to be in possession of a knife.

The four individuals charged are Elijah Clements, 18, Trevon Tyson, 18, Malesha Ward, 18, and Ismyar Langley, 26.

All four face multiple charges, including resisting a public officer. Clements, Ward, and Langley each face charges of assault on a government official.

A 17-year old juvenile was also taken into custody but later released to his parents.