Fort Macon welcomes World War II Cannon like ones used by NC troops

A piece of history is now on display at a state park here in the east representing relatively unknown work that was done by troops during World War II.

The cannon, an original 155 millimeter caliber field gun, now sits in the dunes of Fort Macon State Park in Carteret County.

While the exhibit is new, this piece of equipment is not new to the fort.

In 1941 when the United States entered into World War II, hundreds of Army soldiers were sent to Fort Macon as part of the harbor defense of Beaufort Inlet, defending the area against German U-boats.

The cannon is on loan from the Army National Guard and was just recently brought to Fort Macon for display.

It took park rangers years to track down this weapon.

Rangers say it was important to find it since it brings to light the work that so many did here in North Carolina during the war.

Randy Newman, Fort Macon Superintendent, says, "It's big for us especially dealing with all the schools, and trying to basically promote the history, and we want them to know that it did happen here, we always think of WWII -you think of Pearl Harbor, you think of Europe, and you kind of forget all those men and women who served just here in the States alone."

Fort Macon was actively used by troops in three wars, the Civil War, Spanish-American War, and World War II.