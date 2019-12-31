Fort Bragg soldiers deployed to Middle East after attack on embassy in Baghdad

The United States is sending about 750 soldiers from Fort Bragg to the Middle East after thousands of people stormed the compound of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday night.

Esper said President Donald Trump ordered the deployment, which will come from an infantry battalion of the 82nd Airborne Division. More personnel are on standby to deploy if they're needed, he said.

"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today," Esper said in a statement. "The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world."

President Donald Trump, at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on New Year's Eve, told reporters that he thinks the situation has "been handled very well" and "it's in great shape."

"The Marines came in, we had some great warriors come in and do a fantastic job," Trump said. He also thanked the Iraqi government for its response and said, "this will not be a Benghazi," referring to the 2012 attack on a compound in Libya that killed four Americans.

The deployment was announced after a U.S. official with knowledge of the situation said on condition of anonymity that some of the thousands of protesters who stormed the embassy compound made it as far as the main reception area before startled Iraqi police joined embassy security forces to repel them.

A defense official said about 100 Marines were rushed to the compound on V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft. Additional security was being provided by AH-64 Apache helicopters from an air weapons team, the official said.

