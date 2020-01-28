Former union president for Smithfield Foods workers pleads guilty to money charges

The former president of the union representing workers at the massive Smithfield Foods plant in eastern North Carolina has pleaded guilty to helping embezzle more than $200,000 of the local chapter's money.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon says that Keith Ludlum of Bladenboro pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy and embezzlement charges.

He could face up to 10 years in prison.

Last year, former union secretary-treasurer Terry Slaughter pleaded guilty to federal embezzlement charges and agreed to repay more than $60,000.

