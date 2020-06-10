Former teacher and former coach at James Kenan High charged by SBI

Two former employees at a Duplin County high school have been charged with having sex with students.

The State Bureau of Investigation today charged Jessica Daughtry with two counts of felony sexual activity with a student. The former James Kenan High School teacher turned herself in just before 10:00 a.m.

About an hour later, Angelica Favela, the former volleyball coach at the high school, was charged with one count of felony sexual activity with a student. She also turned herself in at the county jail.

The SBI says the crimes involved former students and happened off-campus between 2017 and 2018.

Daughtry was jailed on a $20,000 unsecured bond, and Favela received a $15,000 unsecured bond.

The SBI began its investigation last October at the request of District Attorney Ernie Lee.

