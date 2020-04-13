Former inmate talks about state plan to release non-violent inmates due to the coronavirus.

The state prison system is starting to release non-violent inmates due to the coronavirus.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced it is helping reduce the spread of the virus in prison facilities.

The Department of Public Safety says around 500 prisoners are being considered for early release under supervision.

David Rouse has been incarcerated before and says it's easy to catch a virus while in prison. "You're on bunk beds. You've actually got a guy that's above you and below you and where I was you're in a cell block and you've got beds stacked on top of each other all in one block. You're pretty close. You all take showers together."

The offenders being considered cannot have been convicted of a violent crime against a person and must fall within one of the following categories:

Pregnant offenders

Offenders age 65 and older with underlying health conditions

Female offenders age 50 and older with health conditions and a release date in 2020

Offenders age 65 and older with a release date in 2020

Offenders already on home leave with a release date in 2020

Offenders on work release with a release date in 2020

Pamela Walker is the Communications Director for North Carolina's Department of Public Safety.

She says offenders will be under some sort of surveillance when released.

“They may be under certain restrictions. They may possibly have electronic monitoring. They may possibly have a curfew or some other restrictions as part of their supervision,” Walker said.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said even the jails are releasing people early.

"Anytime you limit the number of people. We are doing that with society with social distancing. As long as you’re keeping people away from people it’s a good thing and it seems to be working,” Sheriff Stone said.

Sheriff stone said a decision was made that low offenders that were not a risk to the public and didn't have serious acts of aggression, would have the ability to be released.

“I think it’s an opportunity for the ones that are let out, to do the right thing and show up for it and do what they're supposed to,” Sheriff Stone said.

Last Thursday, a half dozen inmates were let go from prison. All were women who were either pregnant or 65 or older, part of the CDC's at-risk category.

The prison system says, 35 inmates in six prisons have tested positive for the virus, while 20 employees at 10 prisons also are confirmed to have the virus.

