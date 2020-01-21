Former UNC athlete Talbott dead of cancer at 75

Danny Talbott, a two-sport athlete at the University of North Carolina and member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, has died after a long battle with cancer.

Media outlets report that Talbott died Sunday morning at his home in Rocky Mount. He was 75.

Talbott played varsity baseball and football for the Tar Heels from 1963 to 1967 and was briefly a member of the freshman basketball team.

As a quarterback, he won ACC Player of the Year honors. UNC football coach Mack Brown and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper were among those posting online condolences Sunday.