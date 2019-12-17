Ex-Trump campaign official Rick Gates gets 45 days in jail

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates has been sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years of probation despite his extensive cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and other investigations.

Neither prosecutors nor attorneys for Gates requested any prison time because of his cooperation.

Gates was one of a half-dozen associates of President Donald Trump charged in Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The Justice Department says Gates has provided “extraordinary assistance” since pleading guilty to crimes relating to his lucrative consulting work in Ukraine.

He pleaded guilty to two charges - conspiracy and lying to the FBI - in February 2018. Since then, he’s testified against his former associates at three criminal trials.

He has been cooperating with prosecutors as they worked to convict other former Trump associates, including Roger Stone and Paul Manafort.

In a recent court filing, prosecutors say Gates has been helpful with an ongoing investigation and may be able to help with additional unnamed matters.

