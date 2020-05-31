Former North Carolina representative and pastor passes away

A former member of the state House of Representatives and pastor Rev. Dr. Sidney A. Locks, Jr. has passed away.

Mt. Calvary Church, in Greenville, posted a flyer on Facebook in his honor saying, "It is with heavy hearts, Lady Carol Locks, the entire Locks Family, and we, Mount Calvary Church, Inc. announce the passing of Rev. Dr. Sidney A. Locks. As we mourn the loss of this great General, we find comfort in the fact that he lived what he preached."

Senator Don Davis also shared sentiments on Facebook saying, "Rev. Dr. Locks was an incredible person who cared deeply about our state and worked daily to make life better for our residents, especially in eastern North Carolina. Serving God as clergy and as a former member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, he was a spiritual and political advisor to me and many others."

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance referred to him as one her favorite "spiritual leaders," in a post from 2019.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said, "Very sorry to hear of the passing of Pastor Sidney Locks. Pastor Locks loved our community and was an incredible person that would do anything for you. I’m just happy my two little girls had the pleasure of meeting such a wonderful man."

Locks served as a representative for around eight years. He is also the former pastor of Sandy Grove Baptist Church, in Lumberton, and Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, in Greenville.

Mt. Calvary says funeral arrangements will be announced in the near future.