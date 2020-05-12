Former Neuse Correctional inmate recovering from COVID-19

More than 460 of the 700 inmates at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro have tested positive for COVID-19. One man recently released from that prison is sharing his story as he recovers from the virus.

Robert Wilson says he was incarcerated from November 2019 until April 29. While incarcerated, he tested for the coronavirus on April 8, and later found out he was positive on April 10.

Wilson said, "I'm really happy to be on the outside; as well as I'm lucky and blessed to be alive."

Three inmates have died, according to reports from the state's Department of Public Safety. Wilson says he's watched some of his friends pass away. He's grateful he can now receive health care better-suited for his needs.

Wilson said, "I feel good that I can get the proper medical treatment that I need now."

He ended up being hospitalized with symptoms like loss of the sense of taste and loss of apatite.

"I couldn't eat. I didn't eat for 12 days. I had chills, high temperatures. I had to be cooled off with some ice," said Wilson

He says that temperature got up to 100.5. And none of the treatments really alleviated any of his symptoms, so he tried to drink lots of fluids.

Wilson's best friend Nancy Moore worried about him day and night.

Moore said, "We really didn't know what was going on. All we knew, that he was in quarantine."

And his cousin Shandalyn Smith was relieved when she finally heard from him.

Smith said, "He video chatted me. And I was crying because I was happy to see him, but I'm just ready to touch him and hug him."

Smith says Wilson is her favorite cousin.

"When he went in, he was healthy. Now, he's not," said Smith.

Though Wilson is out, Smith says it's still not safe to see him. She reminds everyone these inmates have families that love them.

"Just because they're locked up, they're still human. They're still human beings," Smith said, "When you see so much death around COVID-19, you begin to think, 'is he going to be next?'"

And Moore says she never gave up.

"Don't settle for them telling you, it's OK," Moore said, "Fight for your loved ones that's in there because it's hard for them to fight for themselves. You have to be there for them."

"COVID-19 is very real. And people don't think it's real until it hits home," Smith said.

Wilson says he's feeling much better now. He still worries for his friends still behind bars.

Wilson said, "They fear for their life just as I feared for mine."

NCDPS told WITN no new cases have reported in weeks at Neuse. New reports show 427 of the 467 inmates are presumed to be recovered.

Wilson has been in quarantine since his release, and will find out if he is negative on Monday, May 18.