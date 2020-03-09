Former Greenville firefighter recognized during International Women's Day

In honor of International Women’s Day Sunday, a local woman is being honored as one of the first women to not only battle the flames as a firefighter, but also fight sexism in the firefighting industry.

Rosie Jackson said women can do it all and she should know because she's accomplish a great deal in her life.

"Women can change things in a good way and that we can do anything we want to do," said Jackson.

During a time when mostly men put on the firefighter gear, drove the truck, and extinguished the fires, women like Rosie Jackson were fighting to get a shift.

Jackson said, "I got on. Someone said I wasn't going to make it, and I said watch this and I was the first female to make it on shift."

The fire station made changes for one of their first female firefighters in the area by creating a separate room and turning a closet into a women’s bathroom.

Rosie's daughter, Dara Rose Jackson, said all female firefighters in the Greenville area owe women like her mother for leading the way.

"Any woman who is a firefighter now can appreciate those little steps the forerunners had to make to get things the way they are today, and where they will work in the future."

Jackson started as the only female out of 89 in the industry in her area, and worked hard. She said regardless of the job, anyone can succeed.

"And when you put your heart and soul into a job regardless of what it is you're gonna do well," said Jackson.

After her first career as a firefighter, Rosie Jackson went into education and was awarded teacher of the year twice during her teaching career.