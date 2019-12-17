Former Camp Lejeune Marines headed to federal pen for comrade's death

Two former Camp Lejeune Marines are headed to federal prison after another Marine died in an opioid overdose.

Anthony Tognietti, of Paradise, California, and Marcos Villegas, of St. Charles Illinois, both pleaded guilty earlier this year to distributing a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of oxycodone and fentanyl, and aiding and abetting.

Corporal Mark Mambulao and Villegas were at a party in Richlands on April 14, 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, when Villegas gave Mambulao pills that he and Tognietti had purchased over the dark web. The pills had been advertised as oxycodone laced with fentanyl, an opiate that can be lethal even in small doses.

Early the next morning, Villegas found Mambulao unresponsive, and he died shortly after arriving at Onslow Memorial Hospital, the feds say.

An autopsy showed the 20-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose and low alcohol content.

Prosecutors say NCIS agents found fentanyl pills in Villegas's barracks just a few weeks after Mambulao's death. The pills were linked to a Texas man who pled guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Today in federal court, Judge Terrance Boyle sentenced Tognietti to three years in federal prison, while Villegas was sent away for ten years. Both men were recently separated from the Marine Corps, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The man who sold the drugs to the former Marines, Alaa Allawi, was previously given 30 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

