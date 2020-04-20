Food Bank of the Albemarle noticing demand increase

The Food Bank of the Albemarle continues to work day in and day out to meet the increasing demand of food insecurity.

With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many people out of work, the food bank's organizers say the unemployment rate in northeastern North Carolina has jumped about 10 percent.

"We were ahead of the curve and placed orders for food with the manufacturing industry back in early March so all of the product that we ordered has finally started to arrive this week and that's what they're boxing up today," said Executive Director Liz Reasoner.

Reasoner says they have also teamed up with different organizations and even first responders to make food delivery possible. With people being in more rural parts of the region, higher demand, or not having a form of transportation, this is when the community has helped step up.

"The team has been really mindful and we're doing everything we can to keep the facility sanitized on a schedule and protect everybody's health and well-being for the time being and I think that's going to be the new normal until things change and this virus is under control," said Reasoner.

Reasoner says they have a quarter of a million dollars in food coming between April 30th and the middle of June.