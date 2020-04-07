Food bank in need of items for children

Food banks are in great need of goods for children since the fallout of COVID-19. And now, they're calling on the community for help.

With kids out of school, some parents are now responsible for feeding their children three times a day on their own. For those out of work, they're depending on food banks and pantries to help feed their children if they can't.

Operations Supervisor of The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina Todd Penland says the pressure on parents has caused an influx of need.

Penland said, "Instead of, you know, sending them to school, get a breakfast, a lunch; now it's five days a week, all three meals. So, I think a lot of parents might be struggling."

Penland said the circumstances have made it harder to get help from the community

"Our normal donations aren't coming in as rapidly as they have in the past because of this whole crisis," said Penland.

Cassandra Blount has been helping feed dozens of children with Zion Chapel Church in Ayden. She says she's seen an influx of needs as well.

"I think our first day we were up to 50 meals. And, currently, we serve over 160 meals a day," Blount said.

Items the food bank needs most are things like diapers, wipes, Pedialyte, infant cereal, and kids snacks, as well as monetary donations. For children, they request fruit cups, granola bars, mac & cheese cups, apple sauce cups, cracker snacks, and juice boxes.

Penland said, "Funds, right now, are probably the number one thing; to help us out. Because we're going out and purchasing food to put in these family-sized boxes."

Penland compares the need to that of when hurricanes hit the East.

"In a Hurricane, you know, it's a centralized disaster. And you can get help from the entire country. Well, this is... the whole country's suffering the same thing. So, it's a little bit harder to get resources," Penland said.

And it doesn't take much to help food-insecure families.

Blount said, "We get supplies by the pound. It's not expensive. So, even a five dollar donation, a 20 dollar donation, a two-dollar donation; whatever you can give will be of use."

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina has created a safe way to accept food donations so that no one has to enter the building. You can donate to the food bank on any weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at Foodbankcenc.org/donate.

And Zion Chapel Church's food pantry is every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. And their COVID-19 Feed The Children Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.