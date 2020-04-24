Food Lion Feeds supporting Lenoir County School kids

Food Lion Feeds is partnering with school districts where it has stores to help in their efforts of delivering meals to children and their families.

Beginning April 17th and continuing weekly, Food Lion Feeds will donate reusable food bags to these meal distributions as well as a $20 gift card to support children in the Lenoir County School District.

Lenoir County students in K-12 and their families can pick up the food bags and gift cards throughout April and May at Southeast Elementary School.

Last month Food Lion announced a donation of $3.1 million to fight hunger in the towns and cities it serves, through funding for its Feeding-America®-affiliated food bank partners, its associate emergency care fund and funding to support vaccine and treatment research.

The funding for Lenoir County schools and the school systems throughout the three states adds an additional $500,000 to Food Lion’s efforts to address the impact of COVID-19.

