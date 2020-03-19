Food Bank seeking volunteers and financial donations

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina is working to meet the needs of families while the coronavirus is spreading in our area.

Director George Young says the food bank is seeking volunteers and financial donations to help meet the food distributions needs here in the east.

He says healthy people between 18 and 60 who have not been in contact with anyone sick, can contact the Greenville and New Bern locations to volunteer.

He says you can also contact those branches to donate money or contribute online.