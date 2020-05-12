Food Bank of the Albemarle receives $50k donation

A food bank in the east is getting a big boost to help provide nutritious meals to people in need.

Nutrien announced that they are donating $50,000 to the Food Bank of the Albemarle.

“There are too many friends, neighbors and family members who are struggling, especially now as we cope with COVID-19. Our financial support of Food Bank of the Albemarle helps meet the needs of many throughout the region who lack sufficient food," said Ray McKeithan, Public and Government Affairs at Nutrien.

The food bank's executive director Liz Reasoner says the donation will help them continue providing meals to people across 15 northeastern counties.

The food bank says they have had to adjust volunteer help and changed the distribution models of the meals during the pandemic, but they will continue to hand out meals to those in need.