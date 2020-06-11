Focus Services LLC moving into old Cencentrix call center

New jobs are coming to Pitt County in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Focus Services LLC says it will move into the old Concentrix building at the Indigreen Corporate Park.

In April 2019, Concentrix, which used to be called Convergys, announced that 318 employees would be laid off and its Pitt County call center would close.

Focus says it plans to keep many of Concentrix's existing staff and it will hire an additional 150 employees over the next several months.

"To have a company in the process of creating 550 jobs in Pitt County is huge in any year, but even more so in these uncertain times," said Scott Darnell, Executive Director of the Pitt County Development Commission. "We are proud to have Focus Services here as a new member of our distinguished corporate community, which has a rich history of resilience, innovation, and growth."

Focus is headquartered in Roy, Utah, employs over 3,000 people, and has 13 call centers in the U.S., Central America, and the Philippines.

