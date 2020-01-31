Flu death toll reaches 54 after latest report

Nine people died in North Carolina last week from complications of the flu, raising the death toll for the 2019-20 season to 54.

In addition to last week's deaths, the Winston-Salem Journal reports four deaths occurred in previous weeks. Of the 54 deaths during the season, 31 were 65 years old or older, 12 were ages 50 to 64, 10 were ages 25 to 49 and one was ages 5 to 17.

Citing privacy reasons, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services doesn't reveal hometowns, counties, ages or gender of flu victims.