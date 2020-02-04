Florida man killed in sledding accident at Sugar Mountain ski resort

A man from Florida died while sledding in our state.

The Charlotte Observer reports John Nevins IV from Florida died on Friday at Sugar Mountain Resort.

Police say he died from blunt force trauma.

Kimberley Jochl, the resort's marketing director, said the incident happened about an hour after the ski slopes closed Friday night, and that sledding is prohibited on the resort's slopes.

Jochl said Nevins went down Sugar Mountain's Big Birch and Lower Flying Mile slopes at high speed while riding a plastic disk.

He was found unconscious next to a snowmaking machine.