Florida hospital worker accused of licking patient’s toes

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after reportedly licking a patient’s toes while working at a hospital.

Jail records show Frantz Beldorin, 23, of Lehigh Acres, was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older in Lee County.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reports a Lee County deputy responded to Gulf Coast Hospital Medical Center after the patient complained to a nurse about the incident.

The report states the patient accused the man of licking three times, and she said, “It felt wet in between my toes.”

A hospital spokesperson told the News-Press it is cooperating with law enforcement.

Beldorin was released from jail Wednesday on a $1,500 bond.

