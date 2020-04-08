Flexibility provided for those going through law enforcement training due to coronavirus

Governor Roy Cooper recently issued an order that creates more flexibility in law enforcement training schedules during the state of emergency so that people training for new positions can pause their training and start at a later date.

Three specific training programs addressed by the order are the Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET), Criminal Justice Instructor Training and Detention Officer Certification.

Nash county Sheirff Keith Stone said Basic law Enforcement training is the start before and officer becomes an officer and can go on the road and help the community.

He said you can’t have more than a certain amount of days that you miss during training.

The order waives the “consecutive weeks of training” requirement so that trainees who may need to isolate or quarantine can pick up their training where they left off and do not have to start training over from the beginning of course instruction.

Sheriff Stone said that every law enforcement officer, and first responders, go to work every day knowing it’s a dangerous situation and they will continue to do this.