Fleet Readiness Center East takes on F-35 repairs, tests

Fleet Readiness Center East at Cherry Point is taking a new workload that officials say will support the future of aviation and the local economy.

Cherry Point says FRCE partnered with Lockheed Martin to repair and test 14 F-35 components.

The fifth-generation fighters are said to be the future of naval aviation and Steve Gurley, F-35 capability establishment lead at FRCE, says this partnership will make sure that FRCE is a provider for that.

Gurley says the depot begun work on their first F-35 valve in February. It's the first of 14 components the air station declared capabilities on.

Officials say the workload is expected to grow and is scheduled through at least 2024.

