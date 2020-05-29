Flash Flood Warning: Onslow County

Flash Flood Warning:

A flash flood warning has been issued for Onslow County. An estimated 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past hour, and another 1 to 2 inches is possible late this afternoon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Locations that could be impacted by possible flooding include: Jacksonville, New River Station, Half Moon, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Richlands, Kellum, Verona, Catherine Lake, Midway Park, Belgrade, Petersburg, Albert J Ellis Airport, Richlands South, Deppe, Haws Run and Loco VFD

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles