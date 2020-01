Flags will fly at half-staff in our state this week to honor two soldiers killed in Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense says 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Ian McLaughlin from Virginia and 21-year-old PFC Miguel Villalon from Illinois were killed during a training mission in Afghanistan Saturday.

The department says a bomb hit their vehicle.

Both were stationed at Fort Bragg.

Gov. Cooper ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff this week to honor the fallen soldiers.