Five nabbed on drug charges in Craven County

A sheriff's office is continuing their fight against drugs in one county.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office says they nabbed five people on drug charges.

The following people have been arrested and charged:

- Melissa Swain, 21, of Bridgeton, is charged with felony possession of heroin.

- Justin Wade Short, 29, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Morgan Brittany Whalen, 21, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession controlled substance on jail premises.

- Paul Anthony Centers Sr, 47, of New Bern, is charged with felony possession controlled substance on jail premises.

- Raymond Jay Harrison Jr, 40, of Vanceboro, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

