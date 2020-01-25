Five family members dead in apparent murder-suicide in Craven County

Deputies in Craven County are investigating the death of five family members in Vanceboro.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes tells WITN that he is waiting for autopsy results, but details lead them to believe the deaths were part of a murder-suicide.

The victims are Michael and April Ireland, and their three kids-- ages 8 months, 3, and 4.

Hughes says that the 911 center received a call for a welfare check at a home on Kinsaw Court.

Deputies discovered the victims when they arrived.

Hughes hopes to release additional information about the deaths on Monday morning.