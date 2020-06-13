Five community colleges join ECU's Pirate Promise program

ECU has signed co-admissions agreements with five more colleges, bringing the total number of Pirate Promise partners to 35.

The Pirate Promise program is designed to improve transfer student access and success by allowing prospective students to apply to participating community colleges and ECU at the same time.

Once they compete an associate degree at the community college, they can then transfer into a degree-completion program at ECU.

Fayetteville Technical Community College, Rockingham Community College, Robeson Community College, Southeastern Community College and South Piedmonth Community College are the newly joined partners.

"The transfer pathway is a great option for students, who stand to save a significant portion of their overall cost for earning a four-year degree, and it benefits both ECU and its partnering colleges," Mitchelson said. "We find transfer students to be well prepared for life and class at ECU, and we welcome them as Pirates."

According to Mitchelson, transfer students make up about 30% of ECU's student body.

